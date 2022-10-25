Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 23.3% in the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,902,160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $200,289,000 after acquiring an additional 360,027 shares in the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 5.3% during the second quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,906 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 4.0% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 27,948 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 244.4% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 14,553 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 10,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 0.4% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 69,478 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,299,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

ZBH stock traded up $1.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $110.21. The stock had a trading volume of 635 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,078,010. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $109.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.95. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.39 and a 1-year high of $151.85. The stock has a market cap of $23.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.19. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZBH has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $114.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.40.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

(Get Rating)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.