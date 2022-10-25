Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC Sells 100 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Kimberly-Clark comprises approximately 1.5% of Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $3,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.7% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 4,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 12.6% during the first quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.3% during the first quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.0% during the first quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 7,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.6% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 12,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

Shares of KMB traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $115.95. 11,433 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,787,105. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $108.74 and a 12-month high of $145.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $122.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.04.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.11). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 249.60%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 87.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KMB shares. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.79.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

Featured Stories

