Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC Sells 1,800 Shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,050 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in CNX Resources during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in CNX Resources by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in CNX Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in CNX Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its holdings in CNX Resources by 160.0% in the 2nd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 13,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CNX Resources alerts:

CNX Resources Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:CNX traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.61. 6,765 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,023,764. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. CNX Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $24.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.15, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CNX Resources ( NYSE:CNX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $473.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.84 million. As a group, research analysts expect that CNX Resources Co. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

CNX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 19th. Scotiabank reissued an “assumes” rating on shares of CNX Resources in a report on Monday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of CNX Resources to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of CNX Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, MKM Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of CNX Resources in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CNX Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.86.

About CNX Resources

(Get Rating)

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.