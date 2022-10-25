National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) Holdings Increased by Stephens Investment Management Group LLC

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,379,332 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned about 1.05% of National Instruments worth $43,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of National Instruments by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of National Instruments by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 382,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,955,000 after buying an additional 29,756 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG bought a new stake in shares of National Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth about $23,423,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of National Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth about $337,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of National Instruments by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 55,316 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 6,466 shares during the last quarter. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National Instruments Stock Up 0.9 %

NATI traded up $0.37 on Tuesday, reaching $40.19. 1,393 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 733,346. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.70. National Instruments Co. has a 52-week low of $29.81 and a 52-week high of $45.98. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.05 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

National Instruments Dividend Announcement

National Instruments ( NASDAQ:NATI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. National Instruments had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The firm had revenue of $395.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that National Instruments Co. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 143.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NATI shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of National Instruments in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of National Instruments from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of National Instruments from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at National Instruments

In other National Instruments news, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 900 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $37,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,278 shares in the company, valued at $12,065,676. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jason Elliot Green sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.46, for a total value of $207,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,081 shares in the company, valued at $3,403,078.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $37,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 287,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,065,676. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,900 shares of company stock worth $438,050 over the last ninety days. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

National Instruments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

Featured Articles

