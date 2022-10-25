NCC Group plc (LON:NCC) Receives GBX 321.20 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

NCC Group plc (LON:NCC – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 321.20 ($3.88).

NCC has been the topic of several research reports. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NCC Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of NCC Group from GBX 280 ($3.38) to GBX 260 ($3.14) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

Insider Buying and Selling at NCC Group

In other NCC Group news, insider Tim Kowalski sold 44,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 203 ($2.45), for a total transaction of £90,318.76 ($109,133.35). In other news, insider Lynn Fordham purchased 25,000 shares of NCC Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 215 ($2.60) per share, with a total value of £53,750 ($64,946.83). Also, insider Tim Kowalski sold 44,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 203 ($2.45), for a total value of £90,318.76 ($109,133.35).

NCC Group Trading Down 1.6 %

NCC Group Increases Dividend

Shares of NCC Group stock opened at GBX 197.80 ($2.39) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 214 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 205.86. The firm has a market cap of £613.32 million and a PE ratio of 2,825.71. NCC Group has a 1 year low of GBX 162.80 ($1.97) and a 1 year high of GBX 257 ($3.11). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.96, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th will be paid a GBX 3.15 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This is a boost from NCC Group’s previous dividend of $1.50. This represents a dividend yield of 1.67%. NCC Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.43%.

NCC Group Company Profile

NCC Group plc engages in the cyber and software resilience business in the United Kingdom, the Asian-Pacific, North America, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Assurance and Software Resilience. The company offers assessment and advisory services, which include risk management, supply chain risk, cloud and infrastructure, application and security software, mobile, managed vulnerability scanning, hardware and embedded systems, and cryptography, as well as calibrator and cyber security review solutions.

