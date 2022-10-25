NEAR Protocol Trading 1.3% Lower This Week (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 25th. NEAR Protocol has a market cap of $2.41 billion and $146.44 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $2.95 or 0.00015184 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 815,206,009 coins. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 815,206,009 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 2.95234394 USD and is up 0.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 188 active market(s) with $172,117,386.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

