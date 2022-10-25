Needham & Company LLC Trims NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Target Price to $200.00

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 37.99% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. KGI Securities lowered shares of NXP Semiconductors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $181.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.44.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Down 0.2 %

NXPI opened at $144.94 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $158.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market cap of $38.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.48. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $132.08 and a twelve month high of $239.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $4.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $1.35. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 49.45%. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.72 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 2,183.3% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 265.1% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 157 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

