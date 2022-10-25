Neighbourly Pharmacy (TSE:NBLY) Given New C$28.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Neighbourly Pharmacy (TSE:NBLY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by TD Securities from C$33.00 to C$28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$35.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$22.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Desjardins reduced their price objective on Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$26.50 to C$25.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$38.00 to C$37.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Neighbourly Pharmacy Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.91, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.54. Neighbourly Pharmacy has a 1-year low of C$19.00 and a 1-year high of C$40.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$20.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$23.33. The firm has a market capitalization of C$924.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.26.

Neighbourly Pharmacy Dividend Announcement

About Neighbourly Pharmacy

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. Neighbourly Pharmacy’s payout ratio is 3.02%.

Neighbourly Pharmacy Inc owns and operates a chain of retail pharmacies in Canada. The company sells prescription medication, confections and food, over the counter drugs, and health and beauty aids. It operates pharmacies in 275 locations under the various banners, such as IDA/Guardian, Pharmachoice, Pharmasave, Remedy's RX, and Drug Trading.

