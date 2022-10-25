Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Neonode Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of Neonode stock opened at $3.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.43 million, a P/E ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 2.13. Neonode has a 12 month low of $3.30 and a 12 month high of $12.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.82.

Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The electronics maker reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.27 million for the quarter. Neonode had a negative net margin of 122.18% and a negative return on equity of 39.55%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neonode

Neonode Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Neonode stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Neonode Inc. ( NASDAQ:NEON Get Rating ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,650 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.08% of Neonode at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, and gesture sensing in the United States, Japan, South Korea, China, and internationally. It also offers software solutions for scene analysis using advanced machine learning algorithms to detect and track persons and objects in video streams for cameras and other types of imagers.

