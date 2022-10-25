Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
Neonode Trading Down 4.4 %
Shares of Neonode stock opened at $3.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.43 million, a P/E ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 2.13. Neonode has a 12 month low of $3.30 and a 12 month high of $12.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.82.
Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The electronics maker reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.27 million for the quarter. Neonode had a negative net margin of 122.18% and a negative return on equity of 39.55%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neonode
Neonode Company Profile
Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, and gesture sensing in the United States, Japan, South Korea, China, and internationally. It also offers software solutions for scene analysis using advanced machine learning algorithms to detect and track persons and objects in video streams for cameras and other types of imagers.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Neonode (NEON)
- Gassed Up: Can Cheniere Energy Keep Climbing?
- Can American Airlines Stock Maintain Altitude?
- New Name SLB’s Legacy Business is Behind its Strong Results
- Insiders And Institutions Put A Bottom In Dave & Buster’s
- Will Tractor Supply Company Continue To Bear Fruit?
Receive News & Ratings for Neonode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neonode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.