Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Takes $387,000 Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Prosperity Planning Inc. bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Apeiron RIA LLC boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 90.9% during the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 37,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 17,681 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $36,000.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

SHY opened at $80.92 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.43. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $80.73 and a 1-year high of $86.00.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.108 per share. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%.

Featured Stories

