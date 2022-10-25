NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Upgraded by TheStreet to B

TheStreet upgraded shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on NEX. StockNews.com began coverage on NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. ATB Capital increased their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions to $15.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America cut NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $12.50 to $9.50 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded NexTier Oilfield Solutions from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.00.

NYSE NEX opened at $11.23 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.10. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $3.21 and a fifty-two week high of $12.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 74.87 and a beta of 2.00.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions ( NYSE:NEX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 1.85%. The firm had revenue of $842.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $830.73 million. Equities analysts expect that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 25,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company operates through two segments, Completion Services, and Well Construction and Intervention Services. The Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

