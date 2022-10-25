NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Purchased by Harvest Volatility Management LLC

Harvest Volatility Management LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,400 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooper Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the first quarter valued at $214,000. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 3.0% during the first quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,561 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 11.9% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,600 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 4.2% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 15,242 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 16.0% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 697 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NKE. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $115.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.96.

NYSE:NKE opened at $88.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.76. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.22 and a fifty-two week high of $179.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.45. The stock has a market cap of $138.05 billion, a PE ratio of 24.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.11.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.08% and a net margin of 11.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th were paid a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 34.56%.

NIKE announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $18.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the footwear maker to reacquire up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $671,673.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 75,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,539,958.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $469,445.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,412,653.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $671,673.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,539,958.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

