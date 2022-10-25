Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 241,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,381 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Welltower worth $19,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 4,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 97.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Welltower alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WELL has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $92.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $83.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Welltower from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Welltower to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Welltower presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.25.

Welltower Trading Down 0.6 %

Welltower stock opened at $57.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.11 billion, a PE ratio of 64.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.02. Welltower Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.50 and a 12-month high of $99.43.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The company’s revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. Welltower’s payout ratio is 274.16%.

Welltower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.