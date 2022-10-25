Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $16.75 Million Stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,546 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Ameriprise Financial worth $16,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,681,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,109,352,000 after buying an additional 302,243 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,078,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,031,000 after buying an additional 270,755 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 763,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,303,000 after buying an additional 249,192 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 121.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 362,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,834,000 after purchasing an additional 198,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,592,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,580,702,000 after purchasing an additional 178,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:AMP opened at $271.65 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $271.55 and its 200-day moving average is $264.63. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $219.99 and a 52-week high of $332.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $29.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.42.

Insider Activity

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.73 by $0.08. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 53.86%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.27 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 23.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.01, for a total transaction of $277,010.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,570,665. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $336.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $364.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $318.78.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

