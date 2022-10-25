Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $20.89 Million Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 220,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,974 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $20,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westwood Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the first quarter valued at about $13,814,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 3,000.0% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Simon Property Group Trading Down 0.4 %

SPG opened at $102.03 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $99.54 and its 200-day moving average is $106.15. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.02 and a 1-year high of $171.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13. The company has a market cap of $34.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.48.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.08. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 40.59% and a return on equity of 56.93%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a $1.75 dividend. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.93.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

