Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 265 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 102,195 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $23,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,498 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,135,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 55,883 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $15,939,000 after purchasing an additional 7,448 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 226,532 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $51,488,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 197 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 61,427 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $13,962,000 after purchasing an additional 5,720 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director James A. Squires sold 105,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total value of $26,229,550.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,728 shares in the company, valued at $10,631,153.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

Several research firms recently issued reports on NSC. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $275.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $306.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $196.00 to $178.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $264.00.

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $213.23 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $232.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $239.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $203.65 and a one year high of $299.20.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.01. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 25.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.61 EPS for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 39.49%.

About Norfolk Southern

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.