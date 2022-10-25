Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,182 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 292,332 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,182 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $16,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carson Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 98.3% in the second quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 14,222 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 7,050 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the second quarter worth $83,028,000. LGT Group Foundation boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 24.0% in the second quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 107,492 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,942,000 after acquiring an additional 20,825 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 30.4% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 194,199 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,226,000 after buying an additional 45,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 58.6% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,669 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,118,000 after purchasing an additional 40,897 shares in the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ MU opened at $56.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $61.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.37. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.45 and a twelve month high of $98.45.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 28.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 7th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is presently 5.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Micron Technology from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Micron Technology from $165.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Micron Technology from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Micron Technology to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.52.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In other news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 16,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total value of $1,059,412.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 119,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,602,621.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

