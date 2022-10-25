Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. (TSE:NSR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. (TSE:NSR – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$14.44.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NSR. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Nomad Royalty from C$11.60 to C$8.80 and set a “tender” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Nomad Royalty from C$14.75 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Get Nomad Royalty alerts:

Nomad Royalty Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of TSE:NSR opened at C$9.67 on Tuesday. Nomad Royalty has a 52 week low of C$7.34 and a 52 week high of C$11.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.98, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of C$594.41 million and a PE ratio of 967.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$9.44.

Nomad Royalty Company Profile

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. operates as a gold and silver royalty company that purchases rights to the gold or silver produced from a mine. The company owns a portfolio of 22 royalty, stream, and other interests. Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.