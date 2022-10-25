Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Shares Sold by OmniStar Financial Group Inc.

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 674 shares during the quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 48.1% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc bought a new position in Nutrien during the 1st quarter worth $221,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its position in Nutrien by 3.0% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Nutrien by 4.6% in the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 4,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 31.8% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on NTR shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Nutrien to $102.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. HSBC cut Nutrien from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays reduced their price target on Nutrien from $126.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $135.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nutrien currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.75.

Nutrien Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of NTR traded up $2.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.42. The stock had a trading volume of 160,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,941,004. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $43.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.91. Nutrien Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $65.84 and a fifty-two week high of $117.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.16.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.90 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $14.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 19.43%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 16.32 EPS for the current year.

Nutrien Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is presently 16.18%.

About Nutrien

(Get Rating)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

Featured Stories

