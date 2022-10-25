ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) Receives $8.33 Average Price Target from Analysts

ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.33.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of ObsEva from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of ObsEva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of ObsEva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $12.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ObsEva in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of ObsEva

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ObsEva in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of ObsEva by 143.2% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 28,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in shares of ObsEva in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in ObsEva by 33.9% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 79,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 20,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in ObsEva during the second quarter valued at approximately $192,000. 20.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ObsEva Price Performance

OBSV opened at $0.19 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.18 and a 200-day moving average of $1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $14.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 0.37. ObsEva has a 1-year low of $0.13 and a 1-year high of $2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98.

ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.01 million. Equities analysts expect that ObsEva will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ObsEva Company Profile

ObsEva SA, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. It is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin releasing hormone receptor antagonist that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women.

