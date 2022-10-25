OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The savings and loans company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 25.39% and a return on equity of 8.02%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share.

OceanFirst Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OCFC opened at $21.48 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.64. OceanFirst Financial has a 1 year low of $18.24 and a 1 year high of $24.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

OceanFirst Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This is an increase from OceanFirst Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 48.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OceanFirst Financial

In related news, Director Michael D. Devlin sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total transaction of $1,236,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,074,069.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCFC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 24.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,096 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 14.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,990 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 3,332 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 30.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,213 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 4,938 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 54.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 31,851 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 11,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 23.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,917 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. 70.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OCFC has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

