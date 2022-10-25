Oconee Federal Financial (NASDAQ:OFED) & FFW (OTCMKTS:FFWC) Financial Survey

Oconee Federal Financial (NASDAQ:OFED – Get Rating) and FFW (OTCMKTS:FFWC – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Oconee Federal Financial and FFW’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oconee Federal Financial 22.72% 4.96% 0.76% FFW 26.90% N/A N/A

Dividends

Oconee Federal Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. FFW pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Oconee Federal Financial pays out 55.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. FFW pays out 22.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. FFW is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Recommendations

Oconee Federal Financial has a beta of 0.47, indicating that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FFW has a beta of 0.34, indicating that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Oconee Federal Financial and FFW, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oconee Federal Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A FFW 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Oconee Federal Financial and FFW’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oconee Federal Financial $18.05 million 8.08 $4.10 million $0.72 36.11 FFW $21.27 million 2.42 $5.72 million $5.00 9.09

FFW has higher revenue and earnings than Oconee Federal Financial. FFW is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Oconee Federal Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.1% of Oconee Federal Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 5.1% of Oconee Federal Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.0% of FFW shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

FFW beats Oconee Federal Financial on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oconee Federal Financial

Oconee Federal Financial Corp. operates as a holding company for Oconee Federal Savings and Loan Association that provides various banking products and services in the Oconee County area of northwestern South Carolina and the northeast area of Georgia. It offers deposit products, including demand, NOW, money market, savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises one-to-four family and multi-family residential mortgage loans; home equity loans and lines of credit; nonresidential real estate loans; construction and land loans; commercial and industrial loans; agricultural loans; and consumer and other loans, such as installment loans for various consumer purposes, including the purchase of automobiles, boats, and other legitimate personal purposes. It operates through its executive office and eight branch offices located in Oconee and Pickens counties, South Carolina; and Stephens and Rabun counties, Georgia. The company was founded in 1924 and is based in Seneca, South Carolina. Oconee Federal Financial Corp. is a subsidiary of Oconee Federal, MHC.

About FFW

FFW Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Crossroads Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company offers checking and savings accounts, overdraft protection, consumer credit cards, and reorder checks. Its loan products include home equity, auto, RV, boat, motorcycle, and personal loans; mortgage loans; agricultural loans; commercial real estate equipment financing; revolving lines of credit and standby letters of credit; and equipment leasing, as well as commercial lending services. The company offers insurance products, such as auto, home and property, business, life and health, and specialty insurance; investment products and securities; and digital banking services. FFW Corporation was founded in 1920 and is based in Wabash, Indiana.

