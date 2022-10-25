Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD) Price Target Lowered to $2.00 at JMP Securities

Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at JMP Securities from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Offerpad Solutions from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Offerpad Solutions from $2.25 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Wedbush started coverage on Offerpad Solutions in a report on Monday, July 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Offerpad Solutions from $2.00 to $1.20 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Offerpad Solutions from $2.00 to $1.20 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Offerpad Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of 4.24.

Offerpad Solutions Stock Down 5.3 %

NYSE OPAD opened at 0.83 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is 1.31 and its 200-day moving average price is 2.83. Offerpad Solutions has a 52 week low of 0.77 and a 52 week high of 8.73. The company has a market capitalization of $204.42 million, a P/E ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

Offerpad Solutions ( NYSE:OPAD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported 0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of 0.06 by -0.02. Offerpad Solutions had a return on equity of 22.51% and a net margin of 1.30%. The company had revenue of 1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.13 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Offerpad Solutions will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Offerpad Solutions news, Director Roberto Marco Sella purchased 140,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of 1.68 per share, with a total value of 235,803.12. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,378,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 2,315,218.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 59.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Offerpad Solutions

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keebeck Alpha LP raised its position in shares of Offerpad Solutions by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 30,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 6,409 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Offerpad Solutions by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 6,514 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Offerpad Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Offerpad Solutions by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 358,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after buying an additional 8,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Offerpad Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. 54.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Offerpad Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Offerpad Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in buying, selling, renting, and renovating properties to homeowners in the United States. It operates iBuying, a real estate solutions platform for on-demand customer. The company provides customer-centric experience, which enables them to sell and buy homes online with streamlined access to ancillary services, such as mortgage and title insurance services.

Featured Stories

