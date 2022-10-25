Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, October 26th. Analysts expect Old Dominion Freight Line to post earnings of $3.09 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.20. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 35.07% and a net margin of 20.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Old Dominion Freight Line to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

Shares of ODFL opened at $269.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $269.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $268.77. The stock has a market cap of $30.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.06. Old Dominion Freight Line has a one year low of $231.31 and a one year high of $373.58.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.13%.

ODFL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $300.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $285.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $285.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $314.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $293.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 6,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.14, for a total value of $1,874,674.44. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 809,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,984,039.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 10.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Old Dominion Freight Line

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ODFL. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 117.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 761,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $195,129,000 after acquiring an additional 411,516 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 39,577.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 277,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,956,000 after purchasing an additional 277,041 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,860,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,243,791,000 after purchasing an additional 113,806 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 182.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 80,536 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,054,000 after buying an additional 52,014 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 183.3% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 46,967 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,029,000 after buying an additional 30,387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Further Reading

