OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Has $305,000 Stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,128 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Fastenal by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 86,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,120,000 after buying an additional 12,829 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 3.0% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 8,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Fastenal by 3.8% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 71,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,330,000 after buying an additional 2,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 10,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus lowered their target price on shares of Fastenal from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Fastenal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Fastenal in a report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com lowered Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.86.

Fastenal Stock Performance

Shares of Fastenal stock remained flat at $46.79 on Tuesday. 37,922 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,170,015. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $43.73 and a 52-week high of $64.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.18.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.25% and a net margin of 15.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.31%.

Fastenal declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 12th that permits the company to repurchase 8,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Fastenal

In related news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 23,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total transaction of $1,293,302.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Fastenal news, CEO Daniel L. Florness purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.00 per share, for a total transaction of $192,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,532,592. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Charles S. Miller sold 23,136 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total value of $1,293,302.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $306,425 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

