OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Increases Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 152.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,739 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,646,379 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,102,859,000 after acquiring an additional 443,821 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,216,394 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $15,922,783,000 after buying an additional 1,001,022 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Accenture by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,688,036 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,000,013,000 after buying an additional 570,864 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Accenture by 1.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,332,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,123,933,000 after acquiring an additional 39,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Accenture by 13.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,735,838 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $922,607,000 after purchasing an additional 325,500 shares during the period. 73.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total value of $1,593,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 153,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,113,681.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total value of $1,593,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 153,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,113,681.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.93, for a total transaction of $2,295,598.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,759 shares in the company, valued at $11,947,519.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,135 shares of company stock worth $6,637,248 in the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Accenture Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of ACN traded up $2.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $278.26. The company had a trading volume of 16,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,346,796. Accenture plc has a one year low of $242.95 and a one year high of $417.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $278.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $289.73. The company has a market capitalization of $175.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be given a $1.12 dividend. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ACN. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Accenture from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Accenture in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.60.

Accenture Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

