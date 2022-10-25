OneMain (OMF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.45 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.03). OneMain had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 37.61%. The firm had revenue of $887.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect OneMain to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:OMF opened at $30.88 on Tuesday. OneMain has a 52 week low of $28.77 and a 52 week high of $56.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.79. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.17%.

In other news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman bought 1,150 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.08 per share, for a total transaction of $42,642.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 337,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,530,666.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OneMain by 129.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of OneMain in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OneMain in the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of OneMain by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in OneMain by 73.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OMF. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of OneMain from $57.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of OneMain from $58.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Compass Point lowered their target price on shares of OneMain to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of OneMain from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of OneMain from $62.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, OneMain presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.36.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards and insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

