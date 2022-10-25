OSI Systems (OSIS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 27th. Analysts expect OSI Systems to post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter. OSI Systems has set its FY 2023 guidance at $6.02-$6.25 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $6.02-$6.25 EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The technology company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.01. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 9.75%. The business had revenue of $337.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. OSI Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect OSI Systems to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:OSIS opened at $75.52 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. OSI Systems has a twelve month low of $69.31 and a twelve month high of $103.17. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.51.

OSI Systems declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, September 19th that allows the company to repurchase 2,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have commented on OSIS shares. TheStreet cut shares of OSI Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on OSI Systems to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 8th.

In related news, insider Malcolm Peter Maginnis sold 1,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.81, for a total transaction of $143,042.49. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,864.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other OSI Systems news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 9,578 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.35, for a total value of $721,702.30. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 65,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,899,257. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Malcolm Peter Maginnis sold 1,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.81, for a total transaction of $143,042.49. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,864.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,246 shares of company stock valued at $2,755,637. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in OSI Systems by 1.7% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in OSI Systems by 16.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,187 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in OSI Systems by 12.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in OSI Systems by 9.7% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,652 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in OSI Systems by 53.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 3,094 shares during the last quarter. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems, AS&E, and Gatekeeper names.

