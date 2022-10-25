Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Oxbridge Re from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th.

Oxbridge Re Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of Oxbridge Re stock opened at $2.13 on Friday. Oxbridge Re has a twelve month low of $2.01 and a twelve month high of $7.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.32 million, a P/E ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.57.

Institutional Trading of Oxbridge Re

Oxbridge Re ( NASDAQ:OXBR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Oxbridge Re stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,026 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.95% of Oxbridge Re worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 21.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oxbridge Re Company Profile

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. It underwrites reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. The company distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers.

