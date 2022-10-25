Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 267,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,382 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $31,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PAYX. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Paychex during the first quarter worth $28,000. 71.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paychex alerts:

Paychex Stock Performance

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $114.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.66 and a fifty-two week high of $141.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $120.40 and a 200-day moving average of $122.65. The stock has a market cap of $41.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.00.

Paychex Announces Dividend

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Paychex had a net margin of 30.38% and a return on equity of 44.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paychex

In related news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 298 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total transaction of $33,095.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,804,281.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PAYX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex to $134.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Paychex from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.45.

Paychex Profile

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.