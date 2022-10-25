Pearson’s (PSON) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Pearson (LON:PSON – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 1,140 ($13.77) target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 19.75% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on PSON. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Monday. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 910 ($11.00) target price on shares of Pearson in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Pearson from GBX 742 ($8.97) to GBX 780 ($9.42) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Pearson from GBX 1,080 ($13.05) to GBX 1,060 ($12.81) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pearson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 978 ($11.82).

Get Pearson alerts:

Pearson Stock Performance

PSON stock traded down GBX 13 ($0.16) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 952 ($11.50). 643,365 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,325,969. Pearson has a 12 month low of GBX 571 ($6.90) and a 12 month high of GBX 976.20 ($11.80). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 886.25 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 815.47. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.93 billion and a PE ratio of 2,644.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.17, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pearson

About Pearson

In other Pearson news, insider Sally Johnson purchased 2,658 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 677 ($8.18) per share, with a total value of £17,994.66 ($21,743.19).

(Get Rating)

Pearson plc provides educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pearson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.