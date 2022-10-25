Penske Automotive Group (PAG) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 26th. Analysts expect Penske Automotive Group to post earnings of $4.35 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.46. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 34.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Penske Automotive Group to post $18 EPS for the current fiscal year and $15 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Penske Automotive Group stock opened at $100.80 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $108.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.98. Penske Automotive Group has a fifty-two week low of $88.58 and a fifty-two week high of $126.93. The company has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 5.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is currently 11.68%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $185.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.00.

In other Penske Automotive Group news, Director John Barr sold 5,000 shares of Penske Automotive Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.06, for a total value of $580,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $427,448.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 46.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 2.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 120,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,272,000 after buying an additional 2,842 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 9.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after buying an additional 2,877 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 307,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,864,000 after buying an additional 3,730 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 3.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. 33.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as an international transportation services company. Which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts & services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

