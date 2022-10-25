Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) Shares Gap Down to $30.81

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $30.81, but opened at $28.10. Peoples Bancorp shares last traded at $27.54, with a volume of 4,090 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PEBO shares. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Peoples Bancorp to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Peoples Bancorp to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Peoples Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Peoples Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.20.

Peoples Bancorp Trading Down 9.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $793.82 million, a P/E ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.94.

Insider Activity at Peoples Bancorp

Peoples Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PEBO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $81.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.52 million. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 10.61%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Peoples Bancorp Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Peoples Bancorp news, Director Kevin R. Reeves purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.80 per share, for a total transaction of $89,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,708 shares in the company, valued at $170,098.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kevin R. Reeves purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.80 per share, with a total value of $89,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,098.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles W. Sulerzyski sold 1,500 shares of Peoples Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total value of $45,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,803 shares in the company, valued at $1,403,403.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Peoples Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEBO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 1.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,021 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Peoples Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $621,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 0.8% in the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 40,873 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,396 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.10% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

Featured Stories

