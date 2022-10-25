Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) PT Set at €205.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI – Get Rating) has been assigned a €205.00 ($209.18) price target by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.81% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on RI. UBS Group set a €199.00 ($203.06) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Friday. Barclays set a €265.00 ($270.41) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €170.00 ($173.47) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €241.00 ($245.92) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €207.00 ($211.22) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th.

Pernod Ricard Stock Performance

Shares of RI traded up €3.15 ($3.21) on Tuesday, reaching €175.50 ($179.08). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 476,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,300. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €185.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €185.01. Pernod Ricard has a 12-month low of €107.25 ($109.44) and a 12-month high of €136.25 ($139.03).

Pernod Ricard Company Profile

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. The company offers whiskey, vodka, gin, rum, liqueur and bitters, champagne, tequila and mezcal, and aperitif under the brands 100 Pipers, Aberlour, Absolut, Absolut Elyx, Altos, ARARAT, Augier, Avion, Ballantine's, Becherovka, Beefeater, Blenders Pride, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, Ceder's, Chivas, Church Road, Clan Campbell, Del Maguey, George Wyndham, Green Spot, Havana Club, Imperial, Imperial Blue, Italicus, J.P.

