Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Trading 7.8% Higher

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) shot up 7.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $26.48 and last traded at $26.48. 1,408 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 382,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.56.

PHR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Phreesia from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Phreesia from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. KeyCorp started coverage on Phreesia in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Phreesia in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Phreesia from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phreesia currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.47.

The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.96 and its 200 day moving average is $23.40.

Phreesia ( NYSE:PHR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.10. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 45.05% and a negative net margin of 73.73%. The business had revenue of $67.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.87 million. Analysts anticipate that Phreesia, Inc. will post -3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Davidoff sold 1,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total value of $27,154.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 106,114 shares in the company, valued at $2,680,439.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Michael J. Davidoff sold 1,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.60, for a total transaction of $35,769.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 108,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,989,411.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Davidoff sold 1,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total value of $27,154.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 106,114 shares in the company, valued at $2,680,439.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,661 shares of company stock worth $99,792 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PHR. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Phreesia by 154.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Phreesia by 42.2% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in Phreesia in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. BloombergSen Inc. increased its position in shares of Phreesia by 57.1% during the second quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Phreesia by 266.6% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 3,913 shares in the last quarter. 89.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

