Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Boosts Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 104.5% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 53.0% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

NYSE SCHW opened at $71.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $129.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.99. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $59.35 and a 1 year high of $96.24.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 34.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SCHW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 149,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total transaction of $9,777,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 69,749,230 shares in the company, valued at $4,558,809,672.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 149,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total transaction of $9,777,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 69,749,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,558,809,672.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $602,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

