Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Boosts Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 414 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PNC. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 89.8% in the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Win Advisors Inc. raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $250.00 to $222.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $180.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Piper Sandler set a $160.00 price target on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Compass Point cut their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Down 0.6 %

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.96, for a total value of $584,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,159,730.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $159.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $158.71 and a 200 day moving average of $162.89. The company has a market cap of $65.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.52 and a 12-month high of $228.14.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.09. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 26.96%. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.45 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 45.25%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

See Also

