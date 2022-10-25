Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Buys 545 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,199 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in T-Mobile US by 23.0% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,510 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 64.9% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,073,010 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $394,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209,516 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 14.1% in the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,344 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.5% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,186 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Architects Inc bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the first quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Institutional investors own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $139.32 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $139.99 and a 200-day moving average of $135.76. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.51 and a 52-week high of $148.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.50.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $1.02. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 6.59%. The company had revenue of $19.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TMUS shares. Barclays set a $150.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $175.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.30.

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $145,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $722,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other T-Mobile US news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $145,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $722,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.92, for a total transaction of $2,938,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 634,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,216,626.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,846 shares of company stock worth $14,808,930 in the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

