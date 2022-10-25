Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Has $1.78 Million Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,756 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 5,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 8.6% during the first quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 109,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,675,000 after acquiring an additional 8,694 shares during the last quarter. JB Capital LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 3.5% during the second quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 146,908 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,702,000 after acquiring an additional 5,027 shares during the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its position in Pfizer by 49.9% during the first quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 8,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP lifted its position in Pfizer by 59.7% during the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 68,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,576,000 after acquiring an additional 25,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Performance

NYSE PFE opened at $45.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.97. The stock has a market cap of $252.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.63. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.44 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The company’s revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 31.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PFE has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.94.

About Pfizer

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

