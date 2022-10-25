Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Has $480,000 Stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,207 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 88.8% during the first quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co now owns 592,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,487,000 after buying an additional 278,715 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 23,611.8% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 120,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,289,000 after purchasing an additional 120,420 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,139,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 968.4% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 92,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,202,000 after buying an additional 83,612 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 542.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 71,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,701,000 after buying an additional 60,188 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWV opened at $218.70 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1-year low of $201.82 and a 1-year high of $280.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $223.83 and its 200-day moving average is $229.96.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

