Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Has $574,000 Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in MetLife by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC increased its stake in MetLife by 1.4% in the first quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 11,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in MetLife by 31.7% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its stake in MetLife by 1.8% during the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 9,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at MetLife

In related news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 4,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total transaction of $274,456.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,299 shares in the company, valued at $3,738,212.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Price Performance

MET stock opened at $68.98 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.90. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.05 and a 12-month high of $73.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.45. MetLife had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The firm had revenue of $18.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.53 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th. MetLife’s payout ratio is 49.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MET. Barclays set a $75.00 target price on MetLife in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet raised shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.92.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

