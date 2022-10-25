Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Purchases 953 Shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,007 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TM. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Toyota Motor by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Toyota Motor by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its position in Toyota Motor by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in Toyota Motor by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Toyota Motor by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Toyota Motor in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Macquarie downgraded shares of Toyota Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Toyota Motor from $177.49 to $179.41 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,239.71.

Shares of NYSE:TM opened at $135.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $186.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Toyota Motor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $130.07 and a fifty-two week high of $213.74.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $65.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.65 billion. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 9.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Toyota Motor Co. will post 15.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius name, fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI name; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla and Raize names.

