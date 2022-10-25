Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Sells 24,450 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lessened its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 94.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 24,450 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 150.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,240,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,899,993,000 after buying an additional 3,146,789 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $313,456,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 175.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 364,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $132,180,000 after buying an additional 847,727 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 36,154.0% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 847,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,337,000 after buying an additional 844,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 96.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,461,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $408,169,000 after buying an additional 716,957 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

QQQ stock opened at $280.27 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $254.26 and a one year high of $408.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $289.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $299.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a $0.519 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

