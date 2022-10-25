Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Takes $496,000 Position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 1,181.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 540,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,422,000 after purchasing an additional 498,600 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 154.7% during the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 480,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,721,000 after purchasing an additional 291,866 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,494,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,928,000 after purchasing an additional 163,430 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 132.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 260,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,124,000 after purchasing an additional 148,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 28.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 630,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,765,000 after purchasing an additional 140,776 shares in the last quarter. 96.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

AMN Healthcare Services Trading Up 2.8 %

In other news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 6,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.09, for a total transaction of $677,879.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,956,213.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMN opened at $118.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.25. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.75 and a 52 week high of $129.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $107.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.31.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.35. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 49.78%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. AMN Healthcare Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AMN Healthcare Services

(Get Rating)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.