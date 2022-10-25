Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Given New $80.00 Price Target at Cowen

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at Cowen from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen’s price target points to a potential upside of 33.40% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Planet Fitness in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Planet Fitness from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Raymond James raised Planet Fitness from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Planet Fitness from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Planet Fitness from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $73.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.36.
Planet Fitness Trading Up 4.3 %
Shares of PLNT stock traded up $2.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.97. 17,060 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 990,687. Planet Fitness has a 1 year low of $54.15 and a 1 year high of $99.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.26. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 82.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.24.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLNT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,184,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852,867 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,692,000. Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 355.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,438,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,752 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,700,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,636,000 after acquiring an additional 476,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,640,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,567,000 after acquiring an additional 454,341 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.15% of the company’s stock.
Planet Fitness Company Profile
Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment segments. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.
