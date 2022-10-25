PlayDapp Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $40.27 Million (PLA)

PlayDapp (PLA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 25th. Over the last seven days, PlayDapp has traded down 0.8% against the dollar. One PlayDapp token can currently be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00001534 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PlayDapp has a market capitalization of $89.48 million and approximately $40.27 million worth of PlayDapp was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PlayDapp Token Profile

PlayDapp was first traded on December 31st, 2018. PlayDapp’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 302,211,852 tokens. The official message board for PlayDapp is medium.com/playdappgames. PlayDapp’s official website is playdapp.io. PlayDapp’s official Twitter account is @playdapp_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PlayDapp Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PLA, the native token of PlayDapp, is a core utility token utilizing the ERC20 standard. PLA acts as the primary fungible token for the processing of transactions from users. Game dApp operators or developers receive PLA upon each in-game purchase or trade, after a reasonably small transaction fee is deducted by PlayDapp.”

