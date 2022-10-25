Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) Hits New 1-Year High at $25.06

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.06 and last traded at $24.99, with a volume of 1658 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.98.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PLRX shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $35.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Pliant Therapeutics from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.50.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 7.69 and a current ratio of 7.69.

Pliant Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PLRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82). Pliant Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 58.95% and a negative net margin of 1,109.19%. The company had revenue of $4.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pliant Therapeutics news, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 12,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total value of $281,795.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,273 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,013.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLRX. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 331,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 66,323 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 202.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 431,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,454,000 after acquiring an additional 288,539 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 7,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in Pliant Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in Pliant Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase 2a trials.

