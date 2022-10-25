Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) PT Lowered to $16.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning. They currently have a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PLUG. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Plug Power in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Plug Power to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Plug Power to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Plug Power from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $32.33.

PLUG opened at $15.73 on Friday. Plug Power has a fifty-two week low of $12.70 and a fifty-two week high of $46.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.30 and a 200 day moving average of $21.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 8.10 and a current ratio of 9.10. The firm has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.43 and a beta of 1.75.

Plug Power ( NASDAQ:PLUG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $151.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.31 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 105.26% and a negative return on equity of 13.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Plug Power will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 76,132 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after buying an additional 11,814 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 153,633 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,395,000 after acquiring an additional 5,707 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,208,594 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $20,027,000 after purchasing an additional 4,493 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 5,125 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 20,408.2% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 100,490 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.09% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including green hydrogen production, storage and delivery, and energy generation through mobile or stationary applications.

