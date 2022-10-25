Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.74-2.89 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.81.

Portland General Electric Stock Performance

Portland General Electric stock opened at $43.75 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.87. Portland General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $41.58 and a fifty-two week high of $57.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.59.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $591.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.67 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 8.87%. Portland General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Portland General Electric Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be paid a $0.452 dividend. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.54%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Portland General Electric from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Portland General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Portland General Electric from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Portland General Electric from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Portland General Electric has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.14.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP John Teeruk Kochavatr sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total transaction of $107,440.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $758,096.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Portland General Electric

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 359.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $180,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $239,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,274 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 415 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 572 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

