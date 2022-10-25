Postal Realty Trust (PSTL) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 1st. Analysts expect Postal Realty Trust to post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Postal Realty Trust Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE PSTL opened at $15.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Postal Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $14.14 and a twelve month high of $20.75. The company has a market cap of $285.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.16 and its 200 day moving average is $15.62.

Postal Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.2325 per share. This is an increase from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.11%. Postal Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 715.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Transactions at Postal Realty Trust

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Postal Realty Trust from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Postal Realty Trust to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Postal Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Postal Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.14.

In other news, Treasurer Jeremy Garber sold 15,305 shares of Postal Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.85, for a total value of $227,279.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 248,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,685,576.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Patrick R. Donahoe bought 3,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.45 per share, with a total value of $50,254.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,305.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Treasurer Jeremy Garber sold 15,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.85, for a total value of $227,279.25. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 248,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,685,576.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Postal Realty Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSTL. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Postal Realty Trust by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 973,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,378,000 after buying an additional 190,989 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Postal Realty Trust by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 336,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,666,000 after buying an additional 47,100 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Postal Realty Trust by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 337,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,803,000 after buying an additional 40,071 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Postal Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $673,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Postal Realty Trust by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 71,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 31,294 shares during the last quarter. 68.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Postal Realty Trust Company Profile

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

